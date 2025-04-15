  • Menu
CLP decides each MLA must contribute Rs 25,000 from salary to party

Highlights

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP), it has been resolved that every party MLA must contribute ₹25,000 from their monthly salary to the party fund. This decision was announced during a CLP meeting chaired by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.



Speaking at the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy firmly stated that no one can blackmail the party and that the Congress is not in a position where it needs to fear any such attempts. He stressed the importance of patience and discipline among party members, using MLC Addanki Dayakar as an example.

"Dayakar remained patient, and that is the reason he became an MLC," Revanth Reddy said, encouraging party leaders to follow his example. He further asserted that the party would not tolerate indiscipline or pressure tactics from within. The move is seen as a measure to strengthen the party's organisational structure and ensure collective responsibility in maintaining its financial health.

