Live
- MLA and Collector Sanction Rs. 19 Lakh for Sump Construction to Resolve Water Crisis in Gattu Mandal
- "Bhu Bharati Act 2025: A Boon for Telangana Farmers or a New Digital Hurdle?"
- MLA, Collector Inspect Indiramma Housing Model in Dharur; Emphasize Quality and Timely Completion
- Singapore to Hold General Election on May 3 Amid Economic Concerns and Rising Cost of Living
- 2025 Southwest Monsoon likely to be above normal, says IMD's Long Range Forecast
- IPL 2025 Live Preview: Ian Bishop, Ambati Rayudu, and Raunak Kapoor Break Down PBKS vs KKR Clash
- IPL 2025: Ball change rule in second innings is definitely helping bowlers, says Mohit Sharma
- Ilaiyaraaja Sends ₹5 Crore Legal Notice Over ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Songs; Producers Say They Have NOC
- Supreme Court to Hear 10 Petitions Challenging Waqf (Amendment) Act Tomorrow
- NHRC to send team to probe rights violation in Murshidabad
CLP decides each MLA must contribute Rs 25,000 from salary to party
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP), it has been resolved that every party MLA must contribute ₹25,000 from their monthly salary to the party fund. This decision was announced during a CLP meeting chaired by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP), it has been resolved that every party MLA must contribute ₹25,000 from their monthly salary to the party fund. This decision was announced during a CLP meeting chaired by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
Speaking at the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy firmly stated that no one can blackmail the party and that the Congress is not in a position where it needs to fear any such attempts. He stressed the importance of patience and discipline among party members, using MLC Addanki Dayakar as an example.
"Dayakar remained patient, and that is the reason he became an MLC," Revanth Reddy said, encouraging party leaders to follow his example. He further asserted that the party would not tolerate indiscipline or pressure tactics from within. The move is seen as a measure to strengthen the party's organisational structure and ensure collective responsibility in maintaining its financial health.