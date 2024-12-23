CM condemns attack on Allu Arjun’s house

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condemned the ‘attack’ on actor Allu Arjun’s house in Jubilee Hills. He also instructed the DGP and City Police Commissioner to act tough against the miscreants.

Without mentioning the name of the film actor Allu Arjun, Chief Minister in his post on X social media platform condemned the ‘attack’ at his residence on Sunday. He stated that he condemns the attack on residences of ‘film personalities’.

He also instructed the DGP and City Police Commissioner to act tough in controlling the law and order situation. “Any laxity in the matter will not be tolerated. Higher officials should ensure the staff who are not related to the incident which took place in Sandhya theatre, avoid reacting over the matter,” he posted on X.