CM KCR gets lungs scanned

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had tested positive on Monday, underwent a medical examination at Yashoda Hospital late on Wednesday evening. His condition is stable, said doctors.

The Chief Minister is reported to be suffering from a cold and his personal physician and team of doctors felt that he should undergo CT Scan and other tests to check the quantum of wetness in the lungs.



According to sources, the CT scan revealed no lung infection and there was no need for admission.

According to the official press note, his lungs were normal. The Chief Minister went back to his farmhouse where he will continue to be in quarantine for next one week.

It is said that the decision to conduct CT scan was taken as he had tested positive in RT-PCR test on Wednesday. KCR was brought to the hospital around 7 pm. His son K T Rama Rao and nephew and Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar were waiting at the hospital.

According to officials, the team of doctors at the hospital conducted five more tests in addition to CT scan. The tests included CBP, liver function test among other examinations.