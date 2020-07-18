CM KCR insensitive towards private teachers' plight: Congress

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for destroying the education system in the State, Congress on Friday termed CM's review on education a complete eye-wash.

Speaking to media, AICC secretary and former MLA, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy said for the TRS government education is a commercial commodity and a good source of income and no longer a service.

He felt that the government remains unresponsive and cold-hearted in the case of private teachers and lecturers who have been suffering since the beginning of the Covid crisis.

While referring to the claims that KCR had read 70,000 books all his life, he pointed out that the CM neither shows interest nor feels the need to improve our education standards and ended up calling for a 'namesake' review meeting.

With an intention to conduct final year exams, the government has leave the decision on UGC and wrapped up the meeting without discussing many other important issues. "Why was GO 45, that directs all the educational institutions to pay full salaries, not brought for discussion", he questioned.

He called the CM insensitive for not discussing the nonpayment of salaries to teachers and lecturers of private schools and colleges, for 4 consecutive months.

"The CM spoke to just 2 teachers, for the heck of it and did not bother to talk to the teachers that have not received their salaries. Is it not known to this merciless CM that our teachers have been working as daily wage labour and going for NREGS works ever since the lockdown was imposed, in order to support their families", he asked KCR

"The lack of interest of the govt to fill the posts of university vice chancellors, lecturers is ravaging the education department as a whole. Above all, encouraging private universities and corporate education institutions over budget schools, is all the more devastating.

There is neither a check nor a control on the corporate schools and colleges that have been extorting money from parents," he said.