CM Revanth appears in court, seeks quashing of cases against him

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before the Manoranjan Court in Nampally regarding cases registered against him in the past at Osmania University, Tirumalagiri, and Mattampally police stations.

In 2016, police registered a case against Revanth Reddy for holding a public meeting at Osmania University in violation of the rules. In addition, cases were also registered against him at Tirumalagiri and Mattampally police stations for various reasons.

CM Revanth Reddy approached the Nampally Special Court for Public Representatives seeking to quash these cases registered against him. He filed a petition stating that the cases were illegally filed against him due to political pressure.

CM Revanth Reddy personally appeared for the hearing on this petition, which is currently underway in the Nampally Special Court for Public Representatives. It is reported that the hearing regarding these three cases has been completed.