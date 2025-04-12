Live
- Damodar urges docs to serve selflessly at Osmania convocation
- Metro Rail will chug into Future City: CM Revanth
- CM Revanth asks babus to get cracking on designs for dry port in State
- Inter results to be released today
- Redevelopment works: Trains shifted from Sec’bad to Charlapalli
- Protests by Muslims against new Waqf Act echo in Hyd’bad
- Webinar on empowerment of marginalised sections held at OU
- CM Revanth inspects location for Jyotiba Phule statue installation
- Hyderabad: City NGO plans bio-enzyme drive to keep Barla Kunta lake healthy
- TGTET notification released
CM Revanth inspects location for Jyotiba Phule statue installation
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the installation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule statue at Necklace Road in the city. The officials...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the installation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule statue at Necklace Road in the city. The officials have already began the exercise to find a suitable location at Necklace Road on Friday.
After paying tributes to Phule on his birth anniversary, Revanth Reddy inspected a site for the installation of the statue of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at Necklace Road-IMAX stretch.
The Chief Minister instructed the officials to carry out a survey at the site and submit a report with a complete plan. The officials have been asked to prepare the plans in such a way that traffic issues and other problems do not arise.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT