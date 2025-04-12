CM Revanth inspects location for Jyotiba Phule statue installation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the installation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule statue at Necklace Road in the city. The officials have already began the exercise to find a suitable location at Necklace Road on Friday.

After paying tributes to Phule on his birth anniversary, Revanth Reddy inspected a site for the installation of the statue of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at Necklace Road-IMAX stretch.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to carry out a survey at the site and submit a report with a complete plan. The officials have been asked to prepare the plans in such a way that traffic issues and other problems do not arise.