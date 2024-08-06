CM Revanth invites NRIs to invest in ‘Fourth City’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has invited the Indian diaspora in America to invest in Telangana and join as partners in the development of the state.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the NRIs to be part of the development of the 'Fourth City' at Mucherla with skill development university, an artificial intelligence hub, a world class stadium and super-speciality hospitals.

Speaking at the gathering of Telugu NRIs in New Jersey, the CM said, “It is your land, your country but I also promise you the best returns for your investment. The satisfaction of partnering in the journey ahead will be a bonus. You have made America stronger and more prosperous with your skills. Now come to Telangana. The three-ring state gives you distinct metro, semi-urban and rural ecosystems.”

He also outlined how Telangana is seeking to invigorate and catalyse its strong base in software, pharma, vaccines, healthcare and would add strong competencies in future tech, including Artificial Intelligence, and trying to become the preferred manufacturing alternative to China, for global corporations looking at backup destinations to China with China+one strategy.

Outlining the plans for a next level Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said that the future city will join Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad as the Fourth City. “It will be developed based on a world-class master plan benchmarked as the best in the world, it will have every conceivable facility and amenity. All it needs is you,” he said.

The state government was pursuing rapid, sustainable, future-oriented economic growth of epic proportions through matchless investor policies. Growth, augmented revenues, high jobs creation at varied levels of skills are equally in focus, Revanth elaborated. “I was here last year, and addressed you as the TPCC president.

I had promised you that I will come back here again only after the Congress government comes to power, ending a decade of misrule and betrayals. I have kept my promise and I urge your cooperation in speedy development of the state,” the CM said.