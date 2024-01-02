Live
- India can check China’s supply-chain dominance
- Israeli central bank cuts interest rate to 4.5% amid war
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
CM Revanth pats scientists
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed happiness over ISRO's successful launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer insights into black holes in space.
An official release from the CMO said Reddy congratulated ISRO scientists for successfully launching the rocket. He wished everyone who participated in the mission and extended New Year greetings.
The Chief Minister said with the successful launch of PSLV-C58, ISRO has reached another peak and wished the scientists to achieve more successes in the future, the release added.
