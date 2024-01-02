  • Menu
CM Revanth pats scientists

CM Revanth pats scientists
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed happiness over ISRO's successful launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer insights into black holes in space.

An official release from the CMO said Reddy congratulated ISRO scientists for successfully launching the rocket. He wished everyone who participated in the mission and extended New Year greetings.

The Chief Minister said with the successful launch of PSLV-C58, ISRO has reached another peak and wished the scientists to achieve more successes in the future, the release added.

