CM Revanth Reddy Accuses KTR of Blocking Development Projects, Vows to Complete Pending Projects

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) of conspiring to block development projects in Telangana. Speaking at a public meeting in Vemulawada as part of the "Praja Palana - Vijayotsavalu" celebrations, Revanth warned that KTR’s actions would land him behind bars.

Revanth claimed that while he was working to acquire land for a new industrial corridor in Kodangal, BRS leaders attacked officials, including the district collector, with hired thugs, citing the Lagcherla incident. He demanded that those responsible for the attack be prosecuted.

He also addressed concerns over land acquisition for state development, assuring that farmers would receive three times the market value for their land. "Someone must lose land for development, but they will be compensated well," he said.

Revanth questioned KCR (former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao) and the BRS party for opposing the land acquisition in Kodangal. He reminded them that they had acquired land for other major projects like Kondapochamma, Mallannasagar, and Ranganayakasagar during their rule. "If we follow this policy, won't the state develop?" he asked.

The Chief Minister also accused T. Harish Rao, former minister in the BRS government, of obstructing his efforts to develop Kodangal and pointed out that the previous BRS government failed to complete major irrigation projects, despite spending over Rs 1.83 lakh crore. He vowed to finish the incomplete projects like Kaleshwaram.

Revanth further accused KTR and Harish Rao of being responsible for blocking progress in the state while focusing on personal interests, including allegations of land deals involving the construction of farmhouses. "KCR is asleep in his farmhouse, while KTR and Harish Rao are blocking development," he said.

The Chief Minister also criticized the BRS and BJP for neglecting the development of Karimnagar and Sircilla, stating that despite Karimnagar voters electing Bandi Sanjay as MP for two terms, no central funds were brought for its development.

Revanth also took a swipe at the BRS government for not waiving enough crop loans, highlighting that his government had released Rs 18,000 crore for loan waivers compared to the Rs 11,000 crore spent under the BRS regime. He challenged KCR to come to the Assembly for a debate on the issue.