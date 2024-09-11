  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Attends Passing Out Parade of SI and ASI Cadets at State Police Academy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attended the passing out parade of Sub-Inspectors (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) at the State Police Academy. The event marked the successful completion of training for the new batch of cadets, who will soon join the Telangana police force.

During his address, the Chief Minister congratulated the cadets for their dedication and hard work. He emphasized the importance of upholding law and order in the state and encouraged the newly inducted officers to serve the public with integrity and dedication.

The parade showcased the discipline and skills acquired by the cadets during their rigorous training, symbolizing their readiness to take on the responsibilities of maintaining peace and security across Telangana.

