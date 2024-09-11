Live
- Typhoon Bebinca to approach Japanese islands over weekend: JMA
- Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza
- CM Kejriwal to be produced today in Delhi court
- Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Role in ‘Devara: Part 1’ with Jr NTR
- Trump says he doesn’t care about racial identity of Harris
- Apple reaches $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in April-August period
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Attends Passing Out Parade of SI and ASI Cadets at State Police Academy
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attended the passing out parade of Sub-Inspectors (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) at the State Police Academy. The event marked the successful completion of training for the new batch of cadets, who will soon join the Telangana police force.
During his address, the Chief Minister congratulated the cadets for their dedication and hard work. He emphasized the importance of upholding law and order in the state and encouraged the newly inducted officers to serve the public with integrity and dedication.
The parade showcased the discipline and skills acquired by the cadets during their rigorous training, symbolizing their readiness to take on the responsibilities of maintaining peace and security across Telangana.