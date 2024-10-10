CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Ratan Tata

Hyderabad : Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the passing of renowned industrialist and humanitarian, Ratan Tata. The Chief Minister stated that the nation has lost a great personality today, and his departure is an irreparable loss not only to the industrial sector but to the entire country.

CM Revanth Reddy described Ratan Tata as a symbol of dedication and values in the business world, as well as a beacon of philanthropy. He recalled that Ratan Tata received numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan, and emphasized that his absence is truly saddening.



Highlighting the extensive contributions made by the Tata Charitable Trust under Ratan Tata's leadership, the CM acknowledged his outstanding services in education, healthcare, and rural development. He prayed for peace to Ratan Tata's soul and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

