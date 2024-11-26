CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings on Constitution Day

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of Constitution Day, marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution.

Chief Minister highlighted the guiding principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution. He acknowledged the visionary leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, whose guidance shaped the Indian Constitution, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that its benefits reach every citizen.

"On November 26, 1949, the decision to adopt the Constitution transformed India into the largest democracy in the world. As we celebrate Samvidhan Divas, it is important to remember the contributions of the Constitution's framers and to uphold its values. Every individual must work tirelessly to realize their aspirations," the Chief Minister said.

He emphasized that the Constitution remains a cornerstone of India’s progress, reminding citizens of their rights and responsibilities while paving the way for equal opportunities. The Chief Minister called upon everyone to protect constitutional values and strive for inclusive development, inspired by its enduring spirit.

"The Constitution is a timeless foundation that continues to guide our nation’s journey towards progress, ensuring equal opportunities for all," he concluded.