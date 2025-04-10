  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Young India Police School in Rangareddy

Highlights

CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Young India Police School in Manchirevu, Rangareddy district, built to provide quality education to children of uniformed service martyrs in Telangana. The school, with international infrastructure, will initially offer classes from 5th to 8th grade, with 15% reserved for local students.

CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Young India Police School near the Greyhounds Campus in Manchirevu, Rangareddy district. Minister Sridhar Babu, MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and several officials participated in the event. The CM inspected the classrooms and spent some time playing football with the children on the ground.

As promised, CM Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Young India Police School on October 21, 2024. The school was officially inaugurated on April 10, 2025. The government constructed this school on 50 acres of land.

This school is designed to provide education to the children of police, fire, excise, SPF, prison martyrs, and other uniformed service personnel in Telangana. It is equipped with international-level infrastructure. In the first phase, the school will open classes from 5th to 8th. Additionally, 15 percent of admissions will be reserved for local students.

