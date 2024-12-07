CM Revanth Reddy Launches Revamped State Disaster Response Force

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy officially inaugurated the revamped State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to ensure the immediate deployment of trained teams for rescue and relief operations during emergencies. The launch event, held at Necklace Road, showcased the upgraded capabilities of the SDRF, with advanced vehicles and equipment being unveiled.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, the Chief Minister flagged off the new fleet of emergency vehicles equipped for disaster response. This initiative aligns the SDRF’s readiness with the standards of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), enabling the state to tackle natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, and fires effectively.

During the event, specially procured fire and emergency vehicles, along with rescue boats, were introduced. A live demonstration was conducted on Hussain Sagar Lake, highlighting the force’s preparedness for water-based rescue operations.

Later, at a victory celebration organized by the Home Department, the Chief Minister unveiled the official logo of the SDRF. The event was attended by Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officials, reflecting the administration’s commitment to strengthening disaster management infrastructure in Telangana.

This enhanced SDRF is expected to significantly bolster the state's ability to respond to emergencies swiftly and effectively, safeguarding lives and property during critical situations.