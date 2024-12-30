CM Revanth Reddy Meets Satya Nadella: Focus on Investments and Data Centers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a crucial meeting with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Hyderabad, accompanied by key ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, and Chief Secretary (CS). The discussion revolved around strengthening Microsoft's presence in Telangana and exploring avenues for further investments.

As part of the engagement, Microsoft announced its plans to establish six data centers in Telangana, marking a significant milestone in the state’s technological infrastructure. The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and invited Nadella to consider additional investments in various domains, including artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The meeting also delved into discussions about setting up a Skill University in Telangana to promote advanced technical education and equip students with industry-relevant skills. Emphasizing the state's focus on innovation and digital transformation, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana's strategic initiatives to become a hub for technology and talent development.

The collaboration between Telangana and Microsoft is expected to pave the way for job creation, technological advancement, and enhanced digital infrastructure, cementing the state's position as a leading destination for global tech giants.