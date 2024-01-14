CM Revanth Reddy presents wish list to Centre

New Delhi/ Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revnath Reddy has put a plethora of proposals before the Union Government which includes the scrapping of the Pharma City between Hyderabad and Warangal. He informed Union Industries and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal that the state government will send a fresh proposal of the location where thePharma Citywould be set up.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Chief Minister sought grant approval for Hyderabad – Nagpur Corridor, mega Leather Park, National Design Centre and greenfield status to the Warangal Textile park.

Revanth submitted a memorandum to address the pending issues related to the state industrial development. He requested the Union Minister to grant approval for the establishment of a new "Industrial Corridor" connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada via Miryalaguda. The CM explained to the Union Minister the significance of final clearances for the proposed Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor. If approved it would bring substantial benefit of Rs 2,300 crore for Telangana State, he briefed Goyal.

Revanth Reddy emphasised the need for sanctioning of the National Design Centre for Telangana as the earlier one which was located in Hyderabad had been relocated to Vijayawada following the bifurcation of the state. The CM further sought approval for a Mega Leather Park. This was designated for Nellore district in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and is to be relocated to Telangana for which necessary land in Karimnagar and Jangaon districts has been acquired.

Additionally, Revanth appealed to Goyal to accord greenfield status to the Mega Textile Park in Warangal under the PM Mitra scheme. He explained the potential for accelerated industrial development, noting that the conversion from brownfield to greenfield would attract an additional Rs 300 crore in funds.

Highlighting the state's readiness to establish industries related to technical textiles, such as bulletproof jackets, conveyor belts, and airbags, the CM urged Piyush Goyal to grant a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles/Testing Centre.

Furthermore, he requested the allocation of one National Handloom Technology Centre (IIHT) to Telangana which will help to provide training to weavers in modern technology and enhance their income levels, especially with seven handloom clusters already established in the state.