CM Revanth Reddy responds on Jubilee Hills victory, says people gave clear mandate

In a significant political development, the Congress party emerged victorious in the Jubilee Hills by-election, with candidate Naveen Yadav achieving a resounding win. The results, announced on Friday, were celebrated by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who personally honoured Yadav during the festivities.

Speaking after the declaration of results, CM Revanth highlighted that Congress garnered approximately 51 percent of the votes, compared to 38 percent for the ruling BRS, while the BJP received just 8 percent. He interpreted these figures as a clear indicator that the electorate is critically assessing the governance of the BRS over the past two years. CM Revanth expressed optimism that this trend would continue into the upcoming GHMC elections, stating that the recent victory has increased the party's sense of responsibility.

Reflecting on previous setbacks, Revanth acknowledged the lack of positive outcomes in the Hyderabad in assembly elections, reiterating that voters are waiting to judge the party's performance based on its current actions. He assured that efforts are underway to address various issues in Hyderabad and accused the BRS of engaging in misinformation campaigns against him. In his address, he also challenged opposition parties to reflect on their contributions to the development of Hyderabad.