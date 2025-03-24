Live
CM Revanth Reddy to visit Japan in April for investment talks
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to visit Japan in April for a week-long tour aimed at attracting investments to the state. During his visit, he will participate in the Industrial Expo in Osaka, a key event showcasing global business opportunities.
As part of his itinerary, Revanth Reddy will meet with industrialists and business leaders to discuss potential investment opportunities in Telangana. The visit is expected to strengthen economic ties between Telangana and Japan, fostering collaborations in various sectors.
Accompanying the Chief Minister on this visit will be Minister Sridhar Babu and senior government officials. The delegation aims to highlight Telangana’s business-friendly policies and infrastructure to global investors.