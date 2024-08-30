CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Historical Fiction Novel 'Jaya Senapati'

Renowned writer Matti Bhanumurthy's latest historical fiction novel, 'Jaya Senapati', was unveiled by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a grand ceremony at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat. The book launch was marked by a moment of celebration and recognition of literary talent.

During the event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised Matti Bhanumurthy for his contribution to literature and commended the author for his compelling storytelling that brings history to life. He emphasised the importance of historical fiction in preserving cultural heritage and sparking interest in the past among readers.



The novel 'Jaya Senapati' is a testament to Bhanumurthy's skill in weaving historical events with fictional narratives, creating an engaging and informative read for all. The Chief Minister's presence at the event highlighted the government's support for literary arts and its role in fostering a culturally rich society.

