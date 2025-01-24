  • Menu
CM Revanth Returns from Davos Visit, Receives Grand Welcome in Hyderabad

Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad after a successful visit to Davos, where he participated in investment meetings to promote the state as a global business destination

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad after a successful visit to Davos, where he participated in investment meetings to promote the state as a global business destination. The CM was warmly received at the Shamshabad Airport by ministers, officials, and supporters.

The Davos trip proved fruitful for Telangana, with the state securing investments worth ₹1.79 lakh crore. The government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 20 leading companies across various sectors, including technology, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that these investments would further boost Telangana's economic growth and generate significant employment opportunities. The agreements reflect Telangana's growing reputation as a hub for global investments.

