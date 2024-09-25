CM to convene meeting for peace between Muslim and tribal communities

Hyderabad: In a bid to restore peace and harmony between the Muslim and Tribal communities in Jainoor, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a meeting with representatives of the two communities on September 28 or 29. The objective of this meeting is to consolidate efforts for peace and prevent any future attempts to exploit communal tensions.



Ahead of the CM's meeting, Advisor to the Telangana Government for SC, ST, OBC & Minorities, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, chaired a high-level meeting at the Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday. The leaders emphasized the need for both communities to resolve their differences and restore the longstanding peaceful relations that existed before the unrest.

During the meeting, both Muslim and Tribal leaders denied having any inherent differences. They condemned certain external elements for instigating the riots and exploiting an isolated incident to create discord between the communities. The leaders expressed their commitment to maintaining the peace and brotherhood that has characterized their relationship for centuries.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali noted that Muslim leaders voiced concerns over recent attempts to disturb the peace in their areas. However, he emphasized that community leaders reaffirmed their intention to resolve any differences at the local level, ensuring that harmony between the two communities remains intact.

Minister Seethakka, who had earlier met with Gond tribal leaders in Utnoor and Jainoor, briefed the meeting on her findings. She assured that the Tribal community has no enmity with Muslims or any other group, describing the Gond Tribals as a peaceful community focused on their livelihoods while preserving their rich culture and traditions.

Both Muslim and Tribal leaders agreed to respect and protect each other's traditions and identities, just as they have done in the past.