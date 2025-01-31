CM to lay foundation stone for OGH today

Hyderabad : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for a new, world-class, state-of-the-art Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Friday, giving a massive fillup to the public healthcare capacity of Hyderabad and Telangana on Friday.

The new hospital to be located at Goshamahal will be constructed with 32 lakh square feet built-up area, fulfilling NMC and IPHS norms, and shall have 2,000 beds. The scientifically designed facility, with state-of-the-art facilities, would comprise 29 major and 12 minor operation theatres, with facilities for robotic surgery and a dedicated transplant theater. The hospital shall also have modern laundry, STP, ETP, and biomedical waste management system.

The Medical Education and Training wing would be expanded majorly, with 30 departments, including eight new emerging super-specialty disciplines.

The building would house a new academic block with nursing, dental and physiotherapy colleges.

The entire project would also reflect great coordination between departments and showcase a multi-departmental public problem solving mindset that has been evolving under the Congress government wherein the entire land tract is being shared by the hospital and police department. This synergetic land sharing solution would help people with different requirements ranging from medical and educational to law and order and also ensure police welfare.