CM to lay stone for Godavari drinking water project today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will on Monday lay the foundation stone for the Godavari Drinking Water Scheme Phases II & III, which are part of Rs 8,858-crore initiatives to strengthen the city’s water supply needs.

These initiatives are aimed at filling the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs with fresh water as part of the Musi rejuvenation scheme. The state government will undertake this project under the HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) scheme at a cost of Rs 7,360 crore. The state government will contribute 40 per cent of the investment, while the contracting company will provide 60 per cent of the funds and complete the project in two years.

As part of the project, 20 TMC of water will be transferred from the Mallanna Sagar reservoir. Out of this, 2.5 TMC will be allocated for the Musi rejuvenation project by filling the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs. The remaining 17.50 TMC will be used for Hyderabad's drinking water needs and 7 lakes along the way will be filled. The project has been selected to meet the drinking water needs of Hyderabad by December 2027 and to supply daily tap water.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the ORR Drinking Water Supply Project (Phase-II), taken up at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

The project covers GHMC limits, surrounding municipalities, municipal corporations, and gram panchayats along the ORR. Of the 71 reservoirs built, 15 will be inaugurated now, providing drinking water to 25 lakh people across 14 mandals viz. Saroor Nagar, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar, Keesara, Rajendranagar, Shamirpet, Medchal, Quthbullapur, RC Puram, Patancheru, and Bolarum.

In addition, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation for the Kokapet Layout Development Project, which is a Rs 298 crore initiative to provide drinking water and sewage systems to Kokapet Layout, Neo Polis, and SEZ. Expected to be completed in two years, it will benefit nearly 13 lakh people.