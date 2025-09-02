CM urges people of Telugu states to support Sudarshan Reddy’s V-P bid

Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy called upon all the Telugu people to come together to support INDI bloc’s vice presidential candidate Justice Sudarshan Reddy.

CM requested the presidents of political parties in Telugu states, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, K Chandrashekhar Rao, Asaduddin Owaisi, as well as 42 MPs and 18 Rajya Sabha members from the two states to support him.

Addressing the media at the introduction programme of the Vice Presidential candidate to other party leaders held in city, Revanth Reddy said that the Telugu people had a good opportunity at the national level and this was time to highlight the dignity of Telugus. CM said that if he wins, the prestige of Telugu people will increase immensely.

While referring to Telugu as the second widely spoken language of the country, the Chief Minister said this should be reflected in even the highest positions. He felt that justice could be done to the position like vice president is occupied by a learned man who is an expert in law and constitution.

The Chief Minister said that in the past, Telugu leaders like Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, V V Giri, PV Narasimha Rao, Jaipal Reddy, Venkaiah Naidu, NT Rama Rao played a key role at national level. However men of that stature are rare and this was an opportunity for Telugus to show their grit.

He said that Justice Sudarshan Reddy respected the idea of the INDI bloc and entered the election fray.

He said that the NDA alliance faced tough competition due to the contest of Sudarshan Reddy and hence wild allegations are being made against him.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the NDA Alliance was planning to change the Constitution and abolish reservations. He recalled that in contrast, the INDI Alliance entered the elections to protect them. He said that the resignation of the previous Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar came as a shock and that the people of the country are yet to fathom what prompted him to resign in the first place.

CM Revanth Reddy was furious that some people were saying that Justice Sudarshan Reddy was a Naxalite. He warned that Naxalism should be fought with philosophy and won, but it cannot be ended.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan Reddy said one should read the Supreme Court judgment before speaking about it, in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s allegation that he supported ‘Naxalism’.

“If you are speaking about the Supreme Court judgment, read it before speaking on it. It’s a Supreme Court judgement. Incidentally, I have authored it. Before me and after me, 11 judges heard that case, and no one has changed even a word, a full stop, a comma or a semicolon,” Sudarshan Reddy said.