Coal smuggling bid busted, security seize consignment

Karimnagar: A major attempt to illegally transport coal at the Uppal railway siding was foiled by alert security personnel of Singareni Collieries Company Limited on Sunday.

According to sources, a private contractor engaged for wagon cleaning and coal-clearing work allegedly misused the assignment to carry out unauthorised coal transportation. Initial attempts to influence Singareni staff reportedly failed, as employees adhered strictly to operational norms.

The contractor is said to have later tried to move coal illegally using a tractor. Acting on suspicion, security personnel conducted a swift raid, seized the coal and prevented the transport.

Officials said the incident exposed alleged misuse of the contract beyond its intended scope. The prompt action of the security wing has been appreciated, with calls for strict action against those involved.