Coca-Cola to set up Rs 700cr plant in TS

Hyderabad: Considering the strong and continuing growth prospects of the region and the conducive industrial ecosystem presented by the state of Telangana, the Coca Cola company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCB) is expanding manufacturing capacity by adding another greenfield manufacturing plant in Telangana with an investment outlay of another Rs 700 crore.

A senior-level ministerial delegation led by Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce, D. Sridhar Babu and R&B and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy accompanied by Special Chief Secretary, IT and Industries & Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan and Special Secretary and VC&MD TSIIC, Dr. Vishnu Reddy, met the Senior leadership (Jonathan Reif, Head of Fiscal policy & others ) of the Coca Cola company at their headquarters in Atlanta, United States.

In the meeting, the Coca Cola leadership confirmed that the new plant will be established in Peddapalli district, where the company has already shortlisted sites for the unit. “This decision marks a significant shift of new large-scale manufacturing capacities by multinational companies into the hinterland of the State away from Hyderabad thereby leading to a more distributed industrial growth in the state, in line with the priority of the new government” said Sridhar Babu.

In addition, the Telangana delegation proposed the idea of setting a Coca Cola Technology Global Capability center in Hyderabad to consider as part of their IT strategy.