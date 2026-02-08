Collector flags Adilabad’s rise as major industrial centre

Adilabad: DistrictCollector Rajarshi Shah has said that Adilabad will be developed into a key industrial hub in the coming years by effectively utilising the district’s vast industrial potential.

The Collector was speaking on Saturday after participating as the chief guest at an Interactive Session on the Industrial Potential of Adilabad, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Mangalmurthy Convention Hall. Addressing industrialists, Rajarshi Shah said issues faced by industries, including electricity costs and subsidy-related concerns, would be taken up with the government and resolved at the earliest. He announced that efforts were underway to make Adilabad Airport operational soon, with the land acquisition process being expedited to improve transport connectivity.

He informed that proposals are being prepared to establish a large industrial park spread over nearly 10,000 acres, which is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities for the unemployed youth. Highlighting the district’s strong cotton production base, he said Adilabad holds significant potential for cotton-based industries and green industries producing briquettes and pellets from cotton waste.

The Collector also invited investors to participate in the development of a tourism circuit linking Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls with the Nagoba temple under a public-private partnership model. He suggested the use of digital marketing platforms to provide international exposure to local products such as Dokra art manufactured by self-help groups. Expressing optimism about the district’s technological growth, Rajarshi Shah said the completion of the IT Tower would boost the software sector and create new IT employment opportunities for local youth.

The programme was attended by CII representatives Shivaprasad Reddy, Sanjeev Deshpande, Surender Rao, Samiuddin and Gautam Reddy, along with members of local industrial associations and ginning mill owners.