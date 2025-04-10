Collector Pushes for Transparency in MGNREGA Works Amid Allegations of Corruption in Gadwal District

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to ensure that complete details and registers related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) works are maintained and readily available. He issued these instructions during a one-day district-level awareness training session held at the IDOC meeting hall in Gadwal, focused on MGNREGA works for Gadwal constituency officials.

Participating in the session on Thursday, the Collector emphasized the need for systematic implementation of MGNREGA works. Stating that the financial year has just begun, he instructed the mobilization of laborers to initiate large-scale works and ensure the provision of 100 days of wage employment. He insisted on maintaining complete and accurate registers and primary records for every project.

The Collector further directed that details of works executed in the past three years—whether completed or pending—should be documented with the respective Panchayat Secretaries. He stressed that estimates for every project should be properly prepared, and Panchayat Secretaries must have full understanding of them. He also stated that the focus should not be just on providing employment but also on creating public assets that benefit communities—such as orchards, tanks, water storage systems, and roads.

He noted that the daily wage under the scheme has been increased from ₹300 to ₹307. He advised officials to prepare an action plan to match the demand for employment with sufficient projects.

Officials were instructed to strictly maintain seven registers related to MGNREGA, which will be scrutinized during field visits starting from April 20. The Collector warned that negligence in register maintenance would attract strict action.

Regarding the Indiramma Housing Scheme, the Collector emphasized that the selection of beneficiaries must be conducted transparently and only those eligible should be chosen. He warned of severe consequences in case of irregularities or corruption in the selection process.

On the issue of unauthorized layouts, the Collector said regularization applications will be accepted until April 30 and instructed the resolution of as many pending applications as possible.

To prevent drinking water scarcity during the summer, he directed officials to review water resource status in each village and ensure continuous supply through borewells, tankers, or alternative arrangements. He stressed that repairs to borewells and motors must be done immediately.

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, aimed at youth development, should be implemented effectively. Applications will be accepted under the scheme until April 14.

He also addressed the issue of child marriages, stating that Gattu, Kethudoddi, and Maldakal mandals have reported high numbers of such cases. Village Secretaries were directed to raise awareness and initiate elimination measures.

Participating Officials:

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, In-charge DPO Nagendram, MPDOs, MPOs, APOs, Panchayat Secretaries, Field Assistants, and other officials took part in the training.

---

Analysis: A Mixed Picture of Reforms and Allegations

While the District Collector’s address signals a clear push for accountability, transparency, and effective implementation of welfare schemes, the broader picture presents a contrasting reality.

Despite these efforts, serious allegations of corruption and mismanagement under the MGNREGA scheme have surfaced in recent times. Social audits have reportedly revealed large-scale irregularities, particularly financial misappropriation and bureaucratic negligence across several villages. Citizens, dissatisfied with official apathy, have begun using social media platforms to expose the misconduct through direct video testimonies—some even tagging officials with evidence.

This disconnect between the Collector’s orders and the on-ground reality paints a troubling scenario: while the top administration is attempting to enforce reforms and ensure transparency, systemic flaws and corruption at the grassroots level continue to undermine these goals.

With public trust waning and digital platforms amplifying grievances, it remains to be seen whether the upcoming field inspections and strict measures promised by the Collector can root out the deep-seated issues within the system. The next few weeks, particularly post-April 20 inspections, will be crucial in evaluating whether accountability measures translate into genuine improvements or remain limited to paperwork and press releases.