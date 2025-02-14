Cong candidate should win with huge majority, says Bojju Patel

Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that the candidate supported by the Congress party should win with a huge majority in the graduates’ MLC elections. A meeting was held with key Congress leaders in Ramnagar Colony, Indravelli mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA suggested that the welfare schemes being under-taken by the State government should be taken to the people. He called for reversing the false propaganda being spread against the Congress government on social media. The corrupt rule of the BRS, which had been in power for 10 years, should be ex-posed.

He wanted the Congress party to show its strength in the upcoming local body elec-tions. The MLA said that a campaign on the development works being undertaken by the state government will launched at the field level. He assured that he would support every worker even if it was difficult.

Congress leaders, women workers and others participated in this programme.