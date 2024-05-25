Cong, farmers welcome NGT order stopping sand quarries in Manair

Karimnagar : Congress party leader and former market chairman Tummeti Sammi Reddy, farmers and people welcomed the NGT court order to stop sand quarries in Manair catchment area and imposing fine on officials.

Speaking to the media at Jammikunta, he said the former minister Gangula Kamalakar, the then MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy and some corrupt officers, in connivance with some police officers, harassed the farmers in various ways by slapping illegal cases on those who fought democratically for stopping the transport of sand in the Manair catchment area under the BRS government. Sudhakar was felicitated for his relentless fight against the sand mafia.

According to the judgment of the Green Tribunal court, the officials have been ordered to immediately collect the fine and give it to the farmers who suffered losses and withdraw illegal cases against the farmers immediately, he said.



Sammi Reddy appealed to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to recover Rs 1,000 crore illegally looted by sand mafia by using the RoR Act and to take immediate legal action on the contractors and the government officials. Leaders of Maneru Parirakshan Samiti Kankanala Surender Reddy, MD Salim, Maisa Mahender and others were present.

