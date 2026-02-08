Cong set for clean sweep, predicts AICC leader

Hyderabad: Statingthat a strong pro-Congress wave is blowing across the State, AICC incharge secretary Sachin Sawant on Saturday exuded confidence that the Congress party would sweep the upcoming municipal elections.

He met Sangareddy district Congress (DCC) president Nirmala Jagga Reddy and senior leader T Jagga Reddy to review campaign strategies, the preparedness of candidates, and the strengths and weaknesses of the party in the context of the municipal elections.

Speaking to the media, Sawant said he had toured extensively across Telangana as part of the election campaign and observed overwhelming public support for the Congress. “The Congress wave is sweeping across Telangana. The party is going to clean sweep all municipalities and corporations. I have no doubt about this,” he asserted.

He alleged that the previous BRS government had ruined the state due to rampant corruption. In contrast, he said, the present Congress government has introduced several welfare schemes that are benefiting the poor.

Criticising the BJP, Sawant alleged that wherever the party is contesting elections, it is attempting to gain political mileage by creating divisions between Hindus and Muslims instead of focusing on development. He referred to an incident in Tellapur under the Patancheru constituency, where BJP members allegedly vandalised the statue of social reformer Jyotirao Phule.

Sachin Sawant said Jyotirao Phule played a crucial role in bringing the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to light when the Peshwas attempted to erase his history. “The BJP, which claims to do politics in the name of Shivaji, is destroying the statue of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, who revived Shivaji’s history,” he alleged.

He further accused the BJP of creating discord among castes and religions across the country for political gains and claimed that leaders who invoke the name of Lord Rama are abandoning his ideals.

About BRS Sawant said that even after changing its name from TRS to BRS, the party continues to lose public support. Drawing a comparison, he said the Ambassador car is no longer used anywhere in the country and that people in Telangana have similarly set aside the Ambassador election symbol.

Reiterating his confidence, Sachin Sawant said the Congress party is certain to sweep the forthcoming municipal elections in Telangana.