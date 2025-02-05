Cong to initiate disciplinary action against Mallanna

Hyderabad: The PCC is likely to initiate action against MLC Teenmar Mallanna for his anti-party activities. Besides speaking against the upper castes, he has raised objections to the caste survey.

The MLC has made disparaging comments regarding the party's policies in recent days. The party’s Disciplinary Committee plans to issue a show cause notice to Mallanna in the coming days. PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has received numerous complaints from leaders and activists, particularly from the Reddy community, requesting action to be taken against the MLC. Several leaders from the Reddy community have submitted a formal complaint to the DGP, urging immediate action against MLC for his use of disrespectful language toward their community during a recent BC public meeting held in Warangal. They have cautioned that they may resort to large-scale protests if no action is taken against Mallanna.

Meanwhile at his office in Hyderabad, Mallanna burnt the copies of caste survey alleging that the survey has cut down the proportion of population by 40,000. Alleging that the survey was held at the behest of former Minister K Jana Reddy, the MLC asserted that the BCs won’t accept the survey report.