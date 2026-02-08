Cong using religion for politics: Dr Laxman

Yadagirigutta: Rajya Sabha MP and National President of the OBC Morcha, Dr K Laxman, remarked that the Congress party has turned into a party of Muslims and accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of indulging in vote-bank politics in the name of religion.

On Saturday, he participated in the election campaign of BJP candidates at Yadagirigutta in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district headquarters. Addressing the media, he mocked Revanth Reddy, saying that he does not know whether Kishan Reddy has become Kishan Rao or not, but Revanth Reddy has certainly turned into “Revanth Ali” or “Revanth Khan.”

Dr Laxman challenged Revanth Reddy to disclose how much funding was allocated to municipalities over the past two years.

He urged the people to vote for the BJP, stating that only the BJP can bring funds from the Centre and ensure the development of municipalities.

He said that the Central Government has immense affection for Telangana and that is why it sanctioned two high-speed corridors for the state. He further stated that by the time the next Lok Sabha elections are held, the redistribution of reservations and the implementation of 33 percent reservation for women would become a reality. He also said that population data would be collected caste-wise for SCs, STs, and other communities, and asserted that true voters still exist in the country.