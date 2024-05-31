Congress attacking TG’s glorious history: BRS

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the removal of Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, the BRS leaders on Thursday said that the silence of the BJP leaders on the state symbols prove that this was a conspiracy by the ‘Bade Bhai’ and Chote Bhai’ in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference along with party leaders Nomula Bhagat, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Roop Singh, G Srinivas Yadav, leader G Devi Prasad alleged that the Congress was trying to sabotage the ten years of development taken place during KCR's rule. The Congress party never participated in Telangana movement and an attempt is being made to attack the history and the very existence of Telangana, said Devi Prasad, adding that if the Congress tries to erase the traces of KCR’s rule, they would face the wrath of Telangana protagonists.

Stating that the BRS had decided to celebrate the decade of Formation Day celebrations on June 1, 2 and 3, the BRS leader appealed to people to participate in large numbers in the candle rally to be held from Public Gardens during the evening of June 1.