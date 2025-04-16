Congress Cabinet expansion faces severe berth pangs

Hyderabad: Discontent appears to be growing within the Telangana Congress over the delay in finalizing the much-anticipated Cabinet expansion. The party has reportedly decided to postpone any decision on the Cabinet expansion until the completion of the upcoming local body elections.

However, this delay is testing the patience of many aspirants. The unrest became evident when several MLAs, including G Vivek, Prema Sagar Rao, and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, skipped a crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Tuesday.

Reacting sternly to the absence and growing murmurs, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hinted at possible disciplinary action against those who defied party discipline. He reiterated that the decision on Cabinet expansion rests solely with the party’s high command and urged the members to wait for its final word.

What has further irked the party leadership is the alleged remarks made by some absentee MLAs, who reportedly warned of a possible revolt if they are not included in the new Cabinet lineup. Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Rangareddy is said to have threatened to quit the party if overlooked during the reshuffle.

Adding to the pressure, a group of MLAs from the BC, SC, and ST communities have written to the AICC leadership, demanding fair representation in the Cabinet, aligned with their population proportion in the state.

Following the recent legislative move to increase the BC quota to 42%, and the state government's announcement to implement SC sub-categorization, leaders from these communities are mounting pressure on the leadership to ensure that the spirit of these decisions is reflected in Cabinet appointments—prior to similar actions being extended to education and employment sectors.

Sources indicate that in view of these complex dynamics, the party leadership has resolved to delay Cabinet expansion until after the local body elections, expected to be held in the next two to three months.

The decision is likely to be influenced by the performance of individual leaders during the elections. During the CLP meeting, Revanth Reddy also issued a stern warning to party MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, asking them to refrain from spreading speculations regarding the Cabinet expansion while the matter remains under the consideration of the party high command.