Congress, left call for Bhadrachalam bandh

Khammam: Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah and the left party leaders strongly opposed the government decision to divide three panchayats in Bhadrachalam town. In protest against the issue of a GO 45 on this issue on Friday, they called for temple town bandh on Monday.

According to the GO, Bhadrachalam was divided into three sub panchyats. One is Bhadrachalam and the other two are Seetharama Nagar, Santhi Nagar. Around between one lakh people live in the major grama panchayat of Bhadrachalam, which is the biggest panchyat in the state. It had 40 colonies and 3,000 houses and was spread over 2,100 acres.

The government established township in 2001 and later it was developed as a municipality in 2005. Later on the directions of court, it is being continued as a gram panchayat. In 2013, the local body elections were conducted by the government. After their tenure ended in 2018, there have been no local body elections. During the state bifurcation, five panchayat which were very close to Bhadrachalam were merged in Andhra Pradesh.

Responding on the GO 45, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah expressed anger at unilateral decision of the BRS government. He asked how the government went ahead with its move, without grama sabha approval. He criticised that no notice was given on the issue. He flayed the government for ignoring the demands of Congress party to establish a municipality in place of major panchayat. He warned protests would continue till the withdrawal of the GO 45.

CPI state committee member Ravulapalli Ramprasad demanded that the government appoint special officers for the development of the temple town.

He faulted the government decision to divide Bhadrachalam into three panchayats.