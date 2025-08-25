Congress offices have become gambling dens, alleges BJP leader

Hyderabad: BJP National Spokesperson Prem Shukla delivered a fiery keynote at the Local Bodies Social Media – IT and Social Media Workshop held on Sunday, urging party workers to mobilize aggressively ahead of the upcoming local body elections. Framing the polls as a strategic gateway to future Assembly and Parliamentary victories, Shukla called for disciplined, tech-savvy campaigning rooted in grassroots engagement.

Addressing a packed hall of BJP cadre, Shukla declared that Telangana was poised for political transformation. “The people have seen TDP, Congress, and BRS govern the state. Now, they want the BJP to lead,” he said, positioning the party as the alternative to decades of regional dominance.

He invoked Telangana’s historic contribution to the Ram Mandir movement, praising the devotion of kar sevaks and calling for similar commitment in the electoral battle. “Lakhs from Telangana stood for faith and justice. That same spirit must now drive our campaign,” he urged.

Shukla launched a pointed critique of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of misleading the public with “6 guarantees – 420 promises.” He alleged that Reddy’s frequent visits to Delhi—over 50 times—were aimed at appeasing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, rather than addressing state issues.

Drawing parallels with Congress-ruled Karnataka, Shukla cited recent corruption scandals involving cash, gold, and foreign currency seizures from a Congress MLA. “Congress offices have become gambling dens,” he alleged, warning Telangana voters against similar misgovernance.