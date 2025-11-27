  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Constitution serves as a guiding force: DC

  • Created On:  27 Nov 2025 7:22 AM IST
Constitution serves as a guiding force: DC
X

Khanapur: On the occasion of the Constitution Day, a special programme was organised at the Nirmal district Collectorate on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, district Collector Abhilasha Abhinav recalled the services of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, and said that the Constitution stands as a great document safeguarding the rights of every citizen. She emphasised that the Constitution serves as a guiding force for strengthening the country’s democratic system.

She advised that all citizens should understand and practice the fundamental rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution.

She further stated that good governance is possible only when every employee in public service works with transparency and dedication while upholding constitutional values.

Later, the Collector, along with officials and staff, took the Constitution Day pledge, affirming that every citizen is committed to building the nation as a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

Tags

Constitution Day CelebrationNirmal District EventDr BR Ambedkar TributeCivic RightsDuties AwarenessGood GovernanceConstitutional Values

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Krishna waters bring new hope to Rayalaseema farmers: MLA

Krishna waters bring new hope to Rayalaseema farmers: MLA

National News

More
Share it
X