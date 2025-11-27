Constitution serves as a guiding force: DC

Khanapur: On the occasion of the Constitution Day, a special programme was organised at the Nirmal district Collectorate on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, district Collector Abhilasha Abhinav recalled the services of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, and said that the Constitution stands as a great document safeguarding the rights of every citizen. She emphasised that the Constitution serves as a guiding force for strengthening the country’s democratic system.

She advised that all citizens should understand and practice the fundamental rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution.

She further stated that good governance is possible only when every employee in public service works with transparency and dedication while upholding constitutional values.

Later, the Collector, along with officials and staff, took the Constitution Day pledge, affirming that every citizen is committed to building the nation as a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.