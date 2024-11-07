Cooperate with household survey team

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has urged the people to cooperate with officials deployed to conduct the prestigious household survey which aims at at collecting economic, social, political, educational, employment, and caste data of residents.

He emphasised the importance of providing accurate information to the enumerators visiting homes. During a surprise inspection in the Sitayipet village under Darpalli mandal, the Collector reviewed the ongoing household survey. He meticulously checked the stickers affixed to houses, noting the registered house numbers, enumeration blocks, and serial numbers.

The Collector directed the officials to conduct the survey meticulously to avoid any errors. He highlighted that the district had established 3,245 enumeration blocks to ensure no residence is excluded from the survey. These blocks were identified based on records from municipalities and village panchayats. Enumerators were trained to conduct the survey according to government guidelines.

The household listing process will continue for three days from November 6 to 8, followed by the comprehensive collection of family details starting from November 9. The Collector appealed to all sections of the society to cooperate with the survey teams and provide the necessary information to ensure the success of the household survey in the district.