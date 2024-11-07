Cops arrest 21-year-old cyber stalker

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cyber crime police of Cyberabad arrested a 21-year-old man from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, involved in a cyber stalking. The accused stalked the victim using morphed photos on social media. The police arrested M Ramakrishna, a B Tech third-year student. According to the police, on October 22, police registered a case, wherein the victim reported that she received a message on Telegram from an unknown user who accessed her personal information, including photos from her Instagram account.

The police said that the suspect initially posed as a friend but soon started stalking her by sending morphed nude images of her and threatened to share the images with her friends and family. Despite the victim’s attempts to ignore the messages, the harassment persisted. During the investigation led by inspector P Narendra Reddy, it was revealed that the accused manipulated images of multiple victims, leveraging AI tools to create inappropriate content for stalking. He was traced through Telegram ID, arrested at Guntur, and a mobile phone containing numerous morphed images of other victims was seized.

Cybercrime police urge citizens to exercise caution when sharing personal photos on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.