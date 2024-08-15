Cops issue traffic advisory for I-Day celebrations at Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: The police issued a traffic advisory in connection with the Independence Day 2024 celebrations at Rani Mahal Lawns, Golconda Fort, on Thursday. The traffic diversion and arrangements will be in place from 6 am to 12 pm.



According to the police, the road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be closed for general vehicular traffic. The entry from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be used for the A (gold), A (white), and B (blue) car pass holders who have been invited to the celebrations.

The police said all invitees with A (gold), A (white), and B (blue) car passes coming from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, and Mehdipatnam are to come via Rethi Bowli and Nanal Nagar Junctions and take a left turn towards Balika Bhavan, Langar House Flyover, Tippu Khan Bridge, Ramdevguda Junction, and take a right turn towards Makkai Darwaza and Golconda Fort Gate.

Accordingly, the A (gold) car pass-holders should park their vehicles on the main road opposite the Fort main gate towards Fateh Darwaza Road; A (white) car pass-holders should park their vehicles at Golconda bus stop; B (blue) car pass-holders should park their vehicles at the football ground; and C (green) car pass-holders coming from Seven Tombs and Banjara Darwaza should take an immediate left turn and park their vehicles at Owaisi Ground.

The D (red) car pass-holders have to take the route of Shaikpet Nala, Tolichowki, Seven Tombs, Banjara Darwaza, alight at Priyadarshini School, and park their vehicles. E (black) car pass-holders, i.e., the general public coming to the venue in their vehicles, are requested to come via under the Langer House flyover, proceed towards Fateh Darwaza, and park at HUDA Park.

The general public coming from Shaikpet and Tolichowki can park their vehicles inside the Seven Tombs and Deccan Park. They can board free RTC buses provided at both places to reach the venue.

After the celebrations, vehicles of A (gold), A (white), and B (blue) car pass-holders will exit through Makkai Darwaza, Ramdevguda, and Langar House. Vehicles with a ‘C’ car pass will exit through Bada Bazaar, Fateh Darwaza or Banjara Darwaza, and Seven Tombs. Vehicles with ‘D’ car passes will exit via Banjara Darwaza and Seven Tombs. Vehicles with ‘E’ passes should exit through the same routes through which they came.

The police requested that all invitees prominently display their car passes on the left side of the windscreen glass of their vehicles for easy identification and guidance. They are to come on time as indicated in the invitations and cooperate with the police, who are manning routes, alighting points, and parking places.

The police requested residents of Golconda Fort surroundings not to park their vehicles on the main roads leading to the fort. At Secunderabad Parade Grounds, the traffic will be diverted at Tivoli Junction towards Brooke Bond and NCC Junction; traffic from Tivoli towards Plaza will be restricted between 8 and 10 am on a need basis.