Cops nab 5 involved in dacoity

Hyderabad: The Dabeerpura police apprehended five persons including a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) who were involved in a dacoity in Dabeerpura area in Old City. The police arrested Mohd Abdullah (22), Mohd Ayub alias Qadar Mohiuddin (29), Sohail Khan (23), Syed Omeir (25), and CCL. All accused were earlier involved in criminal cases. Fareed of Barkas and Vishal of Yakutpura are absconding.

According to the police, they received a complaint from Mohammed Wahajuddin, in which he said the accused demanded money from him and began beating him. They forcefully took an amount of Rs 5,000 from his pocket, took the ATM card and demanded his PIN. Out of fear, he provided it. Two of the accused then went to an ATM to withdrew money while the others stayed behind. The two accused withdrew Rs 3,000 from his account. The accused took his mobile phone, removed the SIM card, handed the SIM back to him, and they fled towards the Dabeerpura railway tracks.

On information police apprehended accused persons on Thursday near Yakutpura railway station.