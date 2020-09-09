Court disagrees with razing of OGH structure

Hyderabad: The High Court on Tuesday asked the government why a new building to house the OGH cannot be constructed in the 15 acres of open land as per the site plan, without touching the heritage structure (old dilapidated building).

Why cannot the State government take up construction in the remaining part of the building because the need of the hour is better medical facilities to be catered for the people, engulfed by the pandemic Covid-19, questioned the High Court Division Bench Comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy.

The Bench was hearing the PILs seeking a direction to the State government for construction of a new multistoried building to house the Osmania General Hospital by demolishing the old dilapidated structure.

What the Nizams has created (OGH), still exists today on ground, why the State government is not contemplating to construct a new building on the remaining open land, observed Justice Vijaysen Reddy.

The Bench took on record the Site Plan submitted by the Executive Engineer, R&B Department, authenticated by the Superintendent, Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad informed the Bench that the State government is rather planning to construct a spacious multi-storied building with all facilities for which, there is a requirement of more space and a hospital of such stature cannot be constructed on the remaining plain land of OGH.

Chief Justice Chauhan directed the Advocate General BS Prasad to furnish the site map and Google Map of OGH to all the counsels for the petitioners so that they will have a clear idea as to which part of the building is a heritage structure.

Further, Chief Justice observed that it will not be proper, if a new multistoried building is constructed, just beside the old dilapidated heritage structure. It does not make any sense at all or rather such a new building will be unworthy if the State government goes ahead with such a construction, CJ stated. The court adjourned the matter to September 24.

Deferred pension amount should be paid as lump sum: HC

The High Court on Tuesday asked the government to pay the deferred amount of pension in lump sum rather than rather than over a period of time.

The court was hearing a batch of PILs on deferring the pension to the pensioners by the State government.CJ RS Chauhan suggested the pensioners cannot be left waiting.

The decision must have to be implemented accordingly. Even, State Government is paying the deferred amount, the period for repayment cannot be a long one, it should be as short as possible, Chauhan stated. The Court adjourned the matter October 1.