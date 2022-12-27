CPI celebrates its 98th foundation day

Hyderabad: The 98th foundation day celebrations of the CPI were held at the State party office in the City. National general secretary of the party Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy hoisted the party's flag at Maqdoom Bhavan on the occasion.

Addressing a public meeting later, Sudhakar Reddy said that fascism could be defeated in the country by achieving unity of vast democratic forces and reunification of the left forces and communist leaders. He said that the alliance of CPI and CPM would help unite democratic and secular forces in the country. He called upon the party cadres to prepare an action plan for holding new types of protest programs every year.

Sudhakar Reddy added that the CPI has a historic responsibility to fight on public problems. He alleged that the country is witnessing fascist and the communal rule and added that the left parties had incurred losses in elections due to politics. He said that the Communist parties would alone raise their voice in Parliament and that the party had achieved great successes in achieving security of labour and employees.

He also stated that the left parties were also successful in instilling confidence among the women, students and youth of the country.

He said, "Former Prime Minister I K Gujral, who worked in student unions, went on to become the PM of the country and had trained several leaders on behalf of civil society organizations". He alleged that their political rivals had carried out a lot of negative campaigns against their party as they were scared of their party's red flag.

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said there was no death for the Communist party in the country and added that their party was born on the foundation of sacrifice he said they would go into their basic ideals and would fight on public problems. He also alleged that the elections had been filled with money and corporate companies.

The party leaders felicitated veteran leaders of the party Chennaiah and Chennamaneni Venkateswar Rao of C R Foundation with a shawl on the occasion