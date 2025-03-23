CPM Urges Mass Struggles Against Exploitation on Bhagat Singh’s Death Anniversary

Struggles and movements are the only way for the oppressed to achieve liberation from exploitation and suppression, said CPM District Secretary A. Venkataswamy. He urged people to take inspiration from Bhagat Singh and prepare for mass struggles.

On Sunday, at the CPM district office, party members paid tribute to the revolutionary leader on his 94th death anniversary by garlanding his portrait. Addressing the gathering, Venkataswamy highlighted that Bhagat Singh, from an early age, promoted secular ideals and united people beyond caste, religion, and region to fight against British imperialism.

Criticizing the BJP government, he alleged that it is distorting history and engaging in divisive politics worse than the British rulers. He stated that contrary to Bhagat Singh’s ideology, the ruling party is misleading people while claiming to be his ideological heirs.

He emphasized that people's struggles do not start or end with a single individual; as long as exploitation and oppression persist in society, the fight must continue. He called upon people and the working class to resist the labor exploitation and divisive politics of the central and state governments.

Venkataswamy reiterated that CPM will continue to stand by the people and fight till the end, inspired by Bhagat Singh, who dedicated his life to establishing a social system free from imperialist wars, exploitation, and oppression.

The event was attended by CPM district committee members, including Upper Narsimha, workers Dam Anji, Thimmappa, Tirumalesh, Venkataramaiah, Mahender, and Purushottam.