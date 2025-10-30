Cyclonic rains destroy cotton crop harvest ready

Mancherial: Heavy rains due to impact of Cyclone Monthu have affected miserably cotton farmers across the district. After months of hard work, the possibility of losing their crops just before harvest has left them deep distress.

For the past three days, changing weather patterns have wiped the smiles off farmers’ faces. Initially, they struggled to secure urea during the sowing season—now, nature’s fury threatens their harvest.

On Tuesday, Mancherial district recorded an average rainfall of 10.3 mm. Chennur mandal saw the highest rainfall, while Jannaram recorded the lowest.

Since Monday night, light showers have been falling in various parts of the district due to Cyclone Monthi. Dark clouds and gusty winds have taken over the skies, turning even midday into a gloomy twilight on Wednesday.

Last month’s rains already damaged nearly 50% of the cotton crop in villages along the Godavari basin. Paddy crops in the flowering stage have also suffered. Farmers lament that due to waterlogging, cotton yields may drop to just 2–3 quintals per acre.

The flattened paddy crop has led to poor grain formation and reduced weight, leaving farmers distressed. With crop losses mounting, repaying agricultural loans is becoming increasingly difficult.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low to moderate flood risk is expected in parts of Telangana in the coming hours.

Districts likely to be affected include Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad, Medak, Medchal–Malkajgiri, and Peddapalli.

Given the cyclone’s impact, farmers are deeply worried about further crop damage, with significant losses anticipated.