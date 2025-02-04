Damodara Minister Speaks on SC Categorization and 30-Year Struggle Resolution

In a historic moment today, Minister Damodara addressed the long-awaited resolution to a 30-year-old issue, marking a major victory for the community. Speaking about the government's efforts to bring a solution, he remarked, "The dream of 30 to 40 years is finally being realized. Today, we have a resolution to a 30-year-old movement."

The Minister acknowledged the ongoing concerns about the SC (Scheduled Caste) categorization, which has raised apprehensions among certain sections of society. He assured the public that there is no need for fear or insecurity. "The categorization is not against any community," he emphasized. "It will not cause harm to anyone's benefits."

Damodara's statement comes in the wake of growing debates about the impact of SC categorization, with fears among some that it may lead to unequal distribution of benefits. However, the Minister's comments were aimed at dispelling these worries and reinforcing that the categorization process is designed to ensure fairness and provide support to those who need it most.

The resolution of this long-standing issue has been a significant milestone in the state's development, with the government taking steps to address the concerns of marginalized communities and ensure equitable progress for all.