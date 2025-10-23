Darshan resumes at Vemulawada temple after devotees’ protest

Rajanna Sircilla: Bowing to the protest and the sentiments of devotees who had reached the shrine after travelling from distant places, authorities resumed darshan at the sacred Sri Parvati Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada on Wednesday.

Darshan was temporarily suspended on Wednesday as temple development and renovation works gained pace. Officials stated that the decision was made in view of devotees’ safety amid ongoing expansion and demolition activities within the temple premises. However, the sudden suspension led to tension among devotees.

With no prior announcement from temple authorities, a large number of devotees who had travelled from distant places expressed disappointment after being denied entry for darshan. Several devotees, who had been waiting since morning, staged a brief protest near the temple premises.

Responding swiftly, temple officials held discussions and later submitted a formal nivedana (ritual offering) to the presiding deity. Following this, darshan was resumed for devotees.

Authorities assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure devotees’ convenience even as the development works continue. With the resumption of darshan, a sense of relief and satisfaction prevailed among the devotees visiting the historic Vemulawada shrine.