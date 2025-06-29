Live
- How AI-powered data center revolution will transform India’s economy
- Gautam Adani hails divine experience at Puri Rath Yatra
- Agriculture can be revived in India only if farmers get right prices for the produce
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- The Journey Beyond Death
- Longing is the cry of your heart
- God is alone
- Santa Monica’s best-kept culinary secrets
- Why travel should be considered an essential human activity
- Philadelphia’s vibrant colours of pride
Dattatreyudu Nori is new govt advisor
Highlights
Hyderabad: NotedIndian-American Oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori has been appointed as Advisor to Telangana Government (Preventive, Curative and...
Hyderabad: NotedIndian-American Oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori has been appointed as Advisor to Telangana Government (Preventive, Curative and Affordable Cancer Care).
Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has issued orders appointing the world’s leading authority in brachytherapy and implantation of radioactive seeds to control cancer Dr Nori on Saturday.
The famous oncologist called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad recently. The State government will utilise Dr Nori’s expertise in medicine to strengthen the medical and health sector to provide better medical care to the common man in the future.
Next Story