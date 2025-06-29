Dattatreyudu Nori is new govt advisor

Hyderabad: NotedIndian-American Oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori has been appointed as Advisor to Telangana Government (Preventive, Curative and Affordable Cancer Care).

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has issued orders appointing the world’s leading authority in brachytherapy and implantation of radioactive seeds to control cancer Dr Nori on Saturday.

The famous oncologist called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad recently. The State government will utilise Dr Nori’s expertise in medicine to strengthen the medical and health sector to provide better medical care to the common man in the future.