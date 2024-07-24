DC BM Santhosh Advocates for Enhanced Oil Palm Cultivation

Gadwal: District Collector B. YM. Santosh conducted a thorough visit to several key locations, including the Oil Fed, Oil Palm Nursery, and Oil Palm farms in Erravalli Mandal's Beachupalli T.G., to assess and promote oil palm cultivation in the district.

During the visit, the Collector inspected the nursery's oil farm plants, focusing on the collection, planting precautions, irrigation, and overall cultivation techniques. With a district target of 2 lakh saplings, the Collector noted that 36,000 saplings have already been planted, with an additional 63,000 saplings available for distribution to farmers.

The nursery organizers briefed the Collector on various aspects of cultivation, including culling plants, management of fertilizers, plant care, weed control, and water accommodation. The Collector emphasized the potential for intercropping with oil palm to generate additional income for farmers.

Highlighting the long-term benefits, the Collector stated, "Oil palm plants start yielding from the fourth year after planting and can provide income for up to 30 years. The government is actively promoting oil palm cultivation with substantial subsidies."

The Collector urged the agriculture department officials to raise awareness in villages about the benefits and techniques of oil palm cultivation. "Every farmer should be informed about the special measures and subsidies provided by the government for oil palm cultivation," he added.

In Kondapet village, the Collector visited a farmer's oil farm to examine cultivation methods and discuss drip irrigation details. He also participated in the Mega Oil Farm Plantation program in Timmapur, planting a sapling to mark the occasion. Visits to a three-year-old oil palm plantation in Munagala and a four-year-old plantation in Shabad showcased successful cultivation and harvesting procedures.

Accompanying the Collector were Horticulture Department Officer Akbar Ali, Nursery Incharge Chandra Shekhar, Horticulture Department officials from all mandals, and TG Fed staff. The visit underscored the district administration's commitment to boosting oil palm cultivation, aiming to improve farmers' economic conditions through sustainable agricultural practices.